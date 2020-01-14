Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

Bajaj Auto will launch its Chetak Electric today in India. The Chetak Electric is launched under the Urbanite EV sub-brand by Bajaj Auto. As mentioned by Rajiv Bajaj at the unveiling event, the production of the Chetak started on September 25, 2019 at the Chakan plant of Bajaj.

There were rumors about what the new electric scooter will be called. Names like Chetak, Urbanite, Chic were mentioned in various reports. Bajaj finally cleared the air by revealing the Chetak Electric as their first EV.

Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters long back to focus only on motorcycles. The Electric Chetak offers a driving range of 95 km in ECO mode and 85 km in SPORTS mode.

The Chetak electric scooter from Bajaj gets a retro design with a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, praised Bajaj Auto for its electric scooter Bajaj Chetak and said: "I am confident that this product will get lots of success in both domestic and international markets."

Here's all you need to know about the Bajaj Chetak Electric:

1) Bajaj Chetak Electric is the company's first EV.

2) Bajaj has introduced their first scooter after a gap of 14 years after the homegrown automaker discontinued the Chetak to focus on motorcycles.

3) The new Chetak Electric will feature a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with DRLs.

4) It will get feather-touch activated electronic switches and large digital console.

5) The Chetak will have a lithium-ion battery that can be charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlet.

6) The Chetak will be offered with 2 ride modes - Eco and Sport and will have a mileage of 95 km and 85 km.

7) Bajaj Chetak will have Regenerative braking via an intelligent braking system that converts braking heat into kinetic energy to maximize the range.

8) Bajaj Chetak will have mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication that can increase user experience via a mobile app.

9) Bajaj will start selling the scooter starting January 2020. Pune will be the first city for sales followed by Bangalore.

