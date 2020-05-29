Bajaj Chetak Patented and Registered at European Union Intellectual Property Office

One of the most popular scooters by Bajaj auto, Chetak has now been patented and registered at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The brand had applied for registration in February this year. The registration which is valid till November 2029 will protect Bajaj’s intellectual property rights when the scooter is sold in Europe. This will not only prevent Chetak’s plagiarism but will also ensure that the design is not illegally reproduced by an individual or a group.

This export of the scooter does not come as a surprise as back then when Chetak was launched Bajaj Auto’s executive director Rakesh Sharma had said that the company is looking at prospects to take Chetak to the global market. He had also asserted that quite a few international markets were interested in the two-wheeler.

The registration of the design becomes even more important in Chetak’s case as it will now legally prevent the competitive markets abroad from copying its design.

It is the duty of the European Union Intellectual Property Office to safeguard designs from those trying to copy or recreate the same illegally.

Chetak comes in two variants in India, the basic one is called the Urbane while the higher-end model is named Premium.

The popular two-wheeler has a 3.8kW continuous power and 4.1kW peak power which it gets through an electric motor in it.

Also Watch: