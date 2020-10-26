Bajaj CT100 KS Launched With 8 New Features, Prices Starting at Rs 46,432 in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the CT100 KS this festive season. The new CT100 comes with the addition of 8 new features.

The new version comes with front fork suspension bellows, rubber tank pads alongside fuel meter for real-time information of fuel quantity in tank,hHandlebar with cross tube for better stability, Flatter Seat with more cushioning, enlarged grab rails for pillion, flexible & clear-lens indicators and an extended mirror boot.

The new CT100 KS comes in three colours for its customers to choose from - Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals. The same is priced at Rs 46 432 (Ex-Showroom Delhi), and is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Also Watch:

Commenting on the launch Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, “The Brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition with its strong build, robust engine, high reliability and great mileage making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our CT range has sold over 68 Lacs motorcycles since inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will definitely attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich, fuel efficient, and provides the best value for money in its segment”