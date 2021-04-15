Bajaj CT110X Launched in India at Rs 55,494, Gets Added Protection and Higher Ground Clearance

Indian automaker Bajaj has announced the launch of a new motorcycle in the market in the form of the Bajaj CT110X which has been priced at Rs 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is a new variant in Bajaj’s ‘CT’ line of motorcycles and the new CT110X will be this range’s top model and will be on sale along with the rest of the offerings. The CT110X, however, does come with a few changes.

The changes come in the form of visual and functional updates. Visually, the CT110X with a round headlamp with simple grill protection and the light has a small wind deflector placed above it which integrates the LED daytime running light. Other visual changes include differently-styled thigh grips on the fuel tank and there is a new handlebar brace as well.

Functional additions include a new rear carrier that is rated for a 7 Kg load and the motorcycle has thicker crash guards and moulded footpegs too. Additionally, the ground clearance of the motorcycle has been raised and now measures 170mm.

There are no changes mechanically when compared to the regular CT110, as the Bajaj CT110X will continue to be powered by the same 115cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 8.6 hp at 7,500 RPM and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 RPM.

Finally, if we compare the price, the CT110X is slightly more expensive at Rs 55,494 as it sits at the top of the CT lineup. To give you a reference, the standard CT110 costs Rs 53,498 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

