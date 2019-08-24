Bajaj Discover Modified into a Cafe Racer Can Challenge The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

A common ground for most petrolheads around the world would be how charming a cafe racer motorcycle could be. This could explain the numerous cafe racer mods that can be found in our country. India houses some of the brightest minds when it comes to completely cutting out the character of a bike to turn it into a new one. So the question begs to be asked, what can one feel about a Bajaj Discover 125 turned into a cafe racer?

Over time, the Bajaj Discover has become one of India's most favourite affordable commuters. Hence, while Rs 70,000 for the modifications might sound like a lot, the new look it trades seems like a sweet deal.

The front-end now sports a round headlamp with an instrument cluster that has been taken from a Bajaj Avenger. The wheels, as one can notice along with the rear mono-shock and swingarm, has been taken from the FZ. The fuel tank is a hand-made unit along with other components such as the rear seat cowl.

The handlebars are now clip-on and get bar-end mounted upside down mirrors. The saddle is a custom piece and the indicators are aftermarket LED lights. At its heart, the bike remains the same with the 134.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit that puts out 13.10 PS of power along with 11.88 Nm of torque. The engine is fitted with a custom free-flow exhaust.

All in all, this is a properly good-looking motorcycle that can perhaps also challenge the most well-known cafe racer in India - the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, at least in terms of looks.

