Bajaj Dominar 250 Dual Tone Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.54 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the Dual Tone Edition for Dominar 250 which has been priced at Rs 1,54,176 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Dominar 250 Dual Tone Edition will have colour options of Racing Red + Matte Silver, Citrus Rush + Matte Silver and Sparkling Black + Matte Silver. The Dual Tone Edition of the Bajaj Dominar 250 is expected to grow the franchise further, says Bajaj.

Dominar 250 comes with a liquid-cooled 248.8cc DOHC FI engine, delivering 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm of torque. It also borrows features from the Dominar 400 like the up-side-down (USD) forks and the twin-barrel exhaust. It also features bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure luggage gear during long-distance touring, a redesigned secondary display showing time and trip information, and spacecraft-inspired tank pad decals.

Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “We are proud to build the Sports Touring segment in India with a motorcycle that is ‘Born To Sprint and Built To Tour’. We have recently achieved the historic milestone of 1,00,000 Dominars touring across the world, which reaffirms our mission of redefining long-distance touring. We realize that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp and purposive design, and a superior riding experience. We believe that this Dual Tone Edition will attract young, dynamic and experience-seeking enthusiasts.”

Dominar 250 was launched in March 2020 with the mission of expanding the rapidly growing segment of touring motorcycles in India. Launched in December 2016, its elder sibling, the Dominar 400 has had 6 successful odysseys across 5 continents.

