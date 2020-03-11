Bajaj Dominar 250 Launched at Rs 1.6 Lakh in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the Dominar 250 at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The new offering features liquid-cooled 248.8cc DOHC engine, delivering 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm of torque. The motorcycle retains key elements from the Dominar 400 like the up-side-down (USD) forks and the twin-barrel exhaust.

It also features innovative bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring, a redesigned secondary display showing the time, gear position and trip information, and spacecraft inspired tank pad decals.

Commenting on the Dominar 250 launch, Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long-distance tourers. Dominar riders have traversed five continents, conquered the Arctic and Antarctica, journeyed thousands of miles and pushed the Dominar 400 bike to its limits. Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring.” BS6 compliant new Dominar 250 is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant with Canyon Red and Vine Black colour options.