Bajaj Dominar 250 to be Unveiled This Month, Expected Price Tag of Rs 1.3 Lakh

Bajaj will be unveiling the Dominar 250 this month. Noting that the Dominar 400 received several price-hikes up until now, the intention of the Dominar 250 is to make the product more accessible in India. While we are still dark on details about the motorcycle, the engine is most likely to be borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke but detuned to fit the Dominar’s persona.

After being spotted several times during testing it could be seen that the upcoming motorcycle will share its underpinnings from the Dominar 400. However, Bajaj is expected to descent a rung down in terms of hardware to keep the cost of the motorcycle in check. This means the motorcycle is speculated to arrive with conventional telescopic forks instead of the USD unit in the 400. The size of the disc brake could be small and the bike will ship with a box-section swingarm as well.



All the aforementioned tweaks could make the Dominar 250 fall in the price range of Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh in India. We will be riding the motorcycle later this month and will be coming up with a detailed review soon.