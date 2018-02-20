Bajaj Dominar 400 Almost Hits Stroller, Saved by ABS [Video]

When it comes to road-safety, India has some of the most dangerous roads in the world. Reason being, people like to flee the rules, without realizing the ill-effect it can have on them as well as the other vehicles on the road. A similar incident has come to the light, wherein a Bajaj Dominar 400 rider was saved from a jaywalker, just because ABS kicked in at the correct time.The Bajaj Dominar 400 is the company’s flagship model capable of some good high-speed runs. The rider in this case, uploaded a video on YouTube and can be seen riding the Dominar closing 140 kmph and thankfully had an ABS variant (Dominar comes with optional ABS). Suddenly a man crosses the road out of nowhere and the biker hits the brakes, instantly bringing him down to 90 kmph, helping him to swerve the bike at the right time.Although the biker was also at fault here, doing illegal speeds on a road with traffic, parked trucks, and a number of moving obstacles, however, the stroller is at major fault here, crossing the road, without checking it twice.At such a high speed, a bike without ABS would have certainly lost balance, proving fatal. The ABS not only saved the rider, but also the pillion, and this is exactly why ABS is a must on every motorcycle. The Dominar gets dual-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1.56 lakhs, ex-showroom.As we have reiterated many times, India roads are no place to test the mettle of such high-speed machines, as your life is dependent on many external factors, which ranges from stray animals to strollers and even rash drivers.