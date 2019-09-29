Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bajaj Dominar 400 Being Offered with Discount of Upto Rs 6,000 Ahead of Festive Season

The offers come a couple of weeks after the company announced a price hike of Rs 10,000 on the bike.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Bajaj Dominar 400 Being Offered with Discount of Upto Rs 6,000 Ahead of Festive Season
2019 Bajaj Dominar. (Image: Bajaj)

As automakers gear up for the festive season amidst an imminent slowdown in the industry, Bajaj has announced a special offer on the Bajaj Dominar 400 ahead of the festive season. Through the offer, the Dominar can now be bought at a discount of Rs 6,000 on the on-road price of the motorcycle. In addition to this, Bajaj is also offering five free services with the bike instead of the three it provides otherwise.

The offers come a couple of weeks after the company announced a price hike of Rs 10,000 on the bike. It should also be noted that the Dominar was also subjected to a price hike of Rs 6,000 earlier in July. The 2019 Dominar which features notable upgrades over its predecessor was launched in April at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the subtle design tweaks, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar has got a major upgrade in its powertrain which now churns out 40bhp and 35Nm of torque. This upgrade also features 43 mm upside down (USD) forks which provides a powerful muscular look. The new twin-barrel exhaust produces throaty exhaust note with heavy bass that augments the sports tourer feel. The braking apparatus comes in the form of a 320mm single disc with a radial calliper at the front and a 230mm disc with a single-pot calliper at the rear. It gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

The 2019 Dominar 400 is packed with a host of additional innovative offerings, like bungee straps tucked under the seat to help secure gear during long-distance touring, redesigned secondary display showing time, gear position, trip information and spacecraft inspired tank pad decals. The bike is available in two colour options including the Aurora Green and Vine Black.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
