Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has been undoubtedly been one of the most interesting motorcycles in the segment and has found its own fair share of popularity too. So much so, that with the Bajaj Dominar 400, Bajaj has been indirectly taking digs on Royal Enfield, especially the Royal Enfield Classic. Perhaps it is the list of features that the Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with, which include the likes of an all-LED headlamp cluster, a full-digital instrument cluster, availability of ABS, slipper clutch, and disc brakes at the front and back. Now, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has donned a new avatar – as a police bike!In this particular case, though, the Bajaj Dominar 400’s avatar should be spelt as ‘Polis’. This is because it is not India, but in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Dominar has been given this avatar.There are several changes which have been made to the Bajaj Dominar in order to make it a full-fledged police bike. The changes evident from the pictures include new livery - which is as per the Istanbul police, there’s an inclusion of red-blue emergency lights, siren, a tall wind-deflector and a luggage rack has been fitted at the back which mounts a luggage box. The bike also gets knuckle protectors and headlamp protector as well, which look neat and incorporate turn indicators too.The Dominar that’s sold in Turkey is Euro-4 emission norm compliant and offers dual-channel ABS – which is indicated by the sticker on the front fender.The Bajaj Dominar is powered by an engine which is based on the KTM Duke 390 but has been tuned for better efficiency. It is a 373cc single-cylinder unit which comes with fuel injection and produces 35 horsepower and 35 Nm of torque.