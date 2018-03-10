English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
The Bajaj Dominar 400 has been modified as a full-fledged police bike and gets updates like a siren, new graphics, headlamp and knuckle protector along with other changes.
Bajaj Dominar 400 Police bike has been unveiled in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo Courtesy: Surmeklazim)
The Bajaj Dominar 400 has been undoubtedly been one of the most interesting motorcycles in the segment and has found its own fair share of popularity too. So much so, that with the Bajaj Dominar 400, Bajaj has been indirectly taking digs on Royal Enfield, especially the Royal Enfield Classic. Perhaps it is the list of features that the Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with, which include the likes of an all-LED headlamp cluster, a full-digital instrument cluster, availability of ABS, slipper clutch, and disc brakes at the front and back. Now, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has donned a new avatar – as a police bike!
In this particular case, though, the Bajaj Dominar 400’s avatar should be spelt as ‘Polis’. This is because it is not India, but in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Dominar has been given this avatar.
(Photo Courtesy: Surmeklazim)
There are several changes which have been made to the Bajaj Dominar in order to make it a full-fledged police bike. The changes evident from the pictures include new livery - which is as per the Istanbul police, there’s an inclusion of red-blue emergency lights, siren, a tall wind-deflector and a luggage rack has been fitted at the back which mounts a luggage box. The bike also gets knuckle protectors and headlamp protector as well, which look neat and incorporate turn indicators too.
The Dominar that’s sold in Turkey is Euro-4 emission norm compliant and offers dual-channel ABS – which is indicated by the sticker on the front fender.
The Bajaj Dominar is powered by an engine which is based on the KTM Duke 390 but has been tuned for better efficiency. It is a 373cc single-cylinder unit which comes with fuel injection and produces 35 horsepower and 35 Nm of torque.
Also Watch
Also Watch
In this particular case, though, the Bajaj Dominar 400’s avatar should be spelt as ‘Polis’. This is because it is not India, but in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Dominar has been given this avatar.
(Photo Courtesy: Surmeklazim)
There are several changes which have been made to the Bajaj Dominar in order to make it a full-fledged police bike. The changes evident from the pictures include new livery - which is as per the Istanbul police, there’s an inclusion of red-blue emergency lights, siren, a tall wind-deflector and a luggage rack has been fitted at the back which mounts a luggage box. The bike also gets knuckle protectors and headlamp protector as well, which look neat and incorporate turn indicators too.
The Dominar that’s sold in Turkey is Euro-4 emission norm compliant and offers dual-channel ABS – which is indicated by the sticker on the front fender.
The Bajaj Dominar is powered by an engine which is based on the KTM Duke 390 but has been tuned for better efficiency. It is a 373cc single-cylinder unit which comes with fuel injection and produces 35 horsepower and 35 Nm of torque.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irani Cup: R Ashwin to Replace Injured Ravindra Jadeja
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks