English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic Battle Intensifies, New Video Launched
The latest Bajaj Dominar 400 TVC talks about the high illumination ability of the Dominar headlight.
Bajaj Dominar TVC. (Image: Youtube Screenshot - Bajaj Dominar)
Remember Bajaj Auto releasing a controversial TVC in August 2017? Yes, the same advertisement that took a jibe at the Royal Enfield comparing it with an Elephant? Bajaj continued its jibe spree by launching 3 new videos last month, revoking the ghost of rivalry between the two brands. Well, it seems like Bajaj’s rant against Royal Enfield is not over yet as the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has launched yet another video taking a dig against the Indian tourer motorcycle manufacturer.
The famous ‘Hathi Mat Palo’ campaign was both innovative and controversial at the same time. Royal Enfield, being a famous among various biking communities, got a lot of support and commoners responded in negative to the Bajaj’s social media campaign. However, this has not stopped Bajaj from releasing three new ads on YouTube on a go.
The latest Bajaj Dominar TVC 400 talks about the high illumination ability of the Dominar headlight. The competition on the other hand, has a problem of low illuminating head light, creating problem in the dark. They even used a torch, similar to that of a Royal Enfield’s headlight.
We wonder how the Royal Enfield fans would react to these latest set of advertisements, for Royal Enfield is one brand that heavily invests on building brotherhood.
As for the Bajaj Dominar 400, it is priced at Rs 1,42,109 for the standard variant; and Rs 1,56,270 for the dual-channel ABS variant (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The famous ‘Hathi Mat Palo’ campaign was both innovative and controversial at the same time. Royal Enfield, being a famous among various biking communities, got a lot of support and commoners responded in negative to the Bajaj’s social media campaign. However, this has not stopped Bajaj from releasing three new ads on YouTube on a go.
The latest Bajaj Dominar TVC 400 talks about the high illumination ability of the Dominar headlight. The competition on the other hand, has a problem of low illuminating head light, creating problem in the dark. They even used a torch, similar to that of a Royal Enfield’s headlight.
We wonder how the Royal Enfield fans would react to these latest set of advertisements, for Royal Enfield is one brand that heavily invests on building brotherhood.
As for the Bajaj Dominar 400, it is priced at Rs 1,42,109 for the standard variant; and Rs 1,56,270 for the dual-channel ABS variant (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).
Also Watch:
Also Watch
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Top of Medals Tally as Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver at World Cup
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- #MeToo Drives 'Booth Babes' to Near Extinction at Geneva Motor Show
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know