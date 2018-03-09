Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic Battle Intensifies, New Video Launched

Remember Bajaj Auto releasing a controversial TVC in August 2017? Yes, the same advertisement that took a jibe at the Royal Enfield comparing it with an Elephant? Bajaj continued its jibe spree by launching 3 new videos last month, revoking the ghost of rivalry between the two brands. Well, it seems like Bajaj’s rant against Royal Enfield is not over yet as the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has launched yet another video taking a dig against the Indian tourer motorcycle manufacturer.The famous ‘Hathi Mat Palo’ campaign was both innovative and controversial at the same time. Royal Enfield, being a famous among various biking communities, got a lot of support and commoners responded in negative to the Bajaj’s social media campaign. However, this has not stopped Bajaj from releasing three new ads on YouTube on a go.The latest Bajaj Dominar TVC 400 talks about the high illumination ability of the Dominar headlight. The competition on the other hand, has a problem of low illuminating head light, creating problem in the dark. They even used a torch, similar to that of a Royal Enfield’s headlight.We wonder how the Royal Enfield fans would react to these latest set of advertisements, for Royal Enfield is one brand that heavily invests on building brotherhood.As for the Bajaj Dominar 400, it is priced at Rs 1,42,109 for the standard variant; and Rs 1,56,270 for the dual-channel ABS variant (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).