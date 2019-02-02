English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica

Bajaj Dominar became the first Indian motorcycle to be ridden in the frozen continent of Antarctica.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
Bajaj Dominar in Antarctica. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
Loading...
Recently three riders went on 51,000 kms ride on the Bajaj Dominar motorcycles and covered 3 continents in 99 days. Riding on some of the world’s dangerous roads like the James Dalton Highway – Arctic Circle, USA, the Dempster Highway – Arctic Circle, Canada, the Pan-American section of the Atacama Desert, Chile, and the Death Road of Bolivia, the riders rode for an average of 515 kms per day without even a single breakdown. After this ride, Bajaj Dominar became the first Indian motorcycle to be ridden in the frozen continent of Antarctica.

The three riders – Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS and Deepak Gupta Passed through The Loneliest Road to Coldfoot in Alaska, Tuktoyaktuk – the land of the Pingos, Rocky mountain ridges of Canada, the mother road of North America – the Route 66, and the Bolivian Dakar rally desert roads.

Since it was launched in India, the Dominar has made its mark as the most affordable adventure tourer in the country. Bajaj Auto will soon be upgrading the Dominar 400 for the Indian market. Although, mechanically, the 2019 Dominar will be the same as the older model which comes with a 373.3cc, four-valve, triple-spark DTSi engine. This engine produces 35 bhp of power and 35 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Spy images of the 2019 Dominar are already doing the rounds online and bike is expected to be launched soon.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram