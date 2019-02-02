English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
Bajaj Dominar became the first Indian motorcycle to be ridden in the frozen continent of Antarctica.
Bajaj Dominar in Antarctica. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
Recently three riders went on 51,000 kms ride on the Bajaj Dominar motorcycles and covered 3 continents in 99 days. Riding on some of the world’s dangerous roads like the James Dalton Highway – Arctic Circle, USA, the Dempster Highway – Arctic Circle, Canada, the Pan-American section of the Atacama Desert, Chile, and the Death Road of Bolivia, the riders rode for an average of 515 kms per day without even a single breakdown. After this ride, Bajaj Dominar became the first Indian motorcycle to be ridden in the frozen continent of Antarctica.
The three riders – Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS and Deepak Gupta Passed through The Loneliest Road to Coldfoot in Alaska, Tuktoyaktuk – the land of the Pingos, Rocky mountain ridges of Canada, the mother road of North America – the Route 66, and the Bolivian Dakar rally desert roads.
Since it was launched in India, the Dominar has made its mark as the most affordable adventure tourer in the country. Bajaj Auto will soon be upgrading the Dominar 400 for the Indian market. Although, mechanically, the 2019 Dominar will be the same as the older model which comes with a 373.3cc, four-valve, triple-spark DTSi engine. This engine produces 35 bhp of power and 35 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Spy images of the 2019 Dominar are already doing the rounds online and bike is expected to be launched soon.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
