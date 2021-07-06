Following the recent announcement from Yamaha Motors wherein they slashed the price of their 250cc motorcycle, now Bajaj has gone ahead and done the same. Bajaj Auto has announced a price reduction of Rs 16,800 on the Bajaj Dominar 250 which is now priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Japanese automaker Yamaha had announced a price cut of almost Rs 20,000 on the Yamaha FZ25 and the FZS 25. With the new price, the Bajaj Dominar now costs almost Rs 74,500 less than the KTM Duke 250, whose engine this motorcycle uses albeit in a different state of tune.

As compared to the bigger Dominar 400, the Dominar 250 costs Rs 60,000 less and also undercuts the Suzuki Gixxer 250 which is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh.

There are no changes on the motorcycle, however. This means it continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled 248.8cc engine that delivers 27 PS of power and 23.5 Nm of torque with a 6-speed transmission and continues to come with features like the 37mm up-side-down (USD) front forks from the Dominar 400. Other features include reverse LCD instrument cluster, slipper clutch, twin-channel ABS, 300m front disc brake and LED headlamps.

It also continues to come in the existing two colour options - Canyon Red and Charcoal Black.

