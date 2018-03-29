Bajaj Dominar Releases 6th ‘Hathi Mat Palo’ Video Against Royal Enfield Classic 350

Remember Bajaj Auto releasing a controversial TVC in August 2017? Yes, the same advertisement that took a jibe at the Royal Enfield comparing it with an Elephant? Bajaj continued its jibe spree by launching 3 new videos last month, revoking the ghost of rivalry between the two brands. Post that, Bajaj launched yet another video, talking about the poor braking of the rival brand.Well, it seems like Bajaj’s rant against Royal Enfield is not over yet as the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has launched yet another video taking a dig against the Indian tourer motorcycle manufacturer.This time around, Bajaj is talking about the riding comfort of the Dominar 400 and comparing it to the rival brand (represented by an elephant). As seen in the video, an elephant rider is complaining about the body ache that the motorcycle caused him during the ride, while three Bajaj Dominar 400 motorcycles passed him, smiling at his discomfort.The famous ‘Hathi Mat Palo’ campaign was both innovative and controversial at the same time. Royal Enfield, being a famous among various biking communities, got a lot of support and commoners responded in negative to the Bajaj’s social media campaign. However, this has not stopped Bajaj from releasing three new ads on YouTube on a go.We wonder how the Royal Enfield fans would react to these latest set of advertisements, for Royal Enfield is one brand that heavily invests on building brotherhood.As for the Bajaj Dominar 400, it is priced at Rs 1,42,109 for the standard variant; and Rs 1,56,270 for the dual-channel ABS variant (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).