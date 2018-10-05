Bajaj Introduces 5-5-5 Offer Ahead of Festive Season in India

Homegrown automaker Bajaj has introduced a 5-5-5 offer which commences 5th October 2018 where customers get the benefit of five years of free own damage insurance cover, five free services and five years of free warranty on select Bajaj motorcycles across all dealerships in India at no additional cost. Bajaj says that this offer gives respite to its customers from the huge hike in insurance costs & fuel prices during the festive season.One of the benefits of this offer is five years of free own damage insurance cover for customers buying a Platina, Discover, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS 160 or V range of motorcycles. Customers gain from the other benefits of the offer which includes additional two free services for CT100, Platina, Discover, V, and Pulsar. In addition, customers of any Bajaj motorcycle in this period get a free five-year warranty package. Customers purchasing these bikes from 5th October 2018 would effectively get huge savings of ranging from Rs 6,500 on Pulsar, Rs 5,200 on Bajaj V’s, Rs 4,800 on Discover and Rs 4,100 on Platina.Commenting on the announcement, Eric Vas, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said; “Motorcycle on-road prices have gone up by at least Rs 6000/- due to the increase in insurance cost. We wanted to cushion this cost for our customers by absorbing the cost of own damage insurance for the first year and extending this benefit by covering him for the next 4 years. Bajaj Auto is the first in the industry to introduce such an offer through the 5-5-5 scheme. This offer makes it even easier to own a Bajaj Motorcycle and provides our customers another reason to celebrate this festive season.” He further commented, “We are confident that these new customer-centric schemes will help boost our sales this festive season.”