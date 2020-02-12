Take the pledge to vote

Bajaj Launches Pulsar 150 BS-VI in India at Rs 94,956; Rs 9000 More Than BS-IV Model

The BS6 variant of both Bajaj Pulsar 150 & 150 Twin Disc is Rs 8,998 more than the BS4 variant.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd, The World’s Favourite Indian, has launched BS6 compliant motorcycles for Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc variant. Pulsar 150 comes equipped with a Fuel Injection (FI) system. This FI system has been designed by the state-of-art R&D centre at Bajaj Auto along. This FI system ensures seamless power delivery, feather-touch start and optimum fuel efficiency. Most importantly, the Bajaj FI system is easy to maintain, ensuring that the transition to the new technology is seamless.

The new Pulsar 150 will continue to set high standards in the Indian market by offering advanced FI system combined with 150cc Twin Spark DTS-i engine, aggressive muscular form and international styling. Delivering a raw power of 14 PS with outstanding stability and safety, the Pulsar 150 will be available in 2 colours: Black Chrome and Black Red.

Prices for the Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc are at Rs 94 956/- & 98 835/- respectively. The BS6 variant of both Pulsar 150 & 150 Twin Disc is Rs 8,998 more than the BS4 variant.

Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, said, “The introduction of these models continue the transition of our products to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up the range of BS6 compliant vehicles. You will see this range expand over the next few weeks. With the BS6 compliant Pulsar 150, we have ensured that it continues to deliver excellent performance while meeting the stringent BS6 standards.”

---
