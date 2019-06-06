Bajaj Launches the New Platina 110 H-Gear at Rs 53,376

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Platina 110 H-Gear at a starting price of Rs 53, 376 for the Drum variant and Rs 55,373 for Disc variant (ex-showroom Delhi). The new model sports a digital console with a new ‘Gear-Shift-Guide’, trip-meter & fuel indicator. The ‘Gear-Shift-Guide’ guides the rider to upshift or downshift, depending on the combination of gear & speed at which the bike is running. This helps avoid snatching by ensuring that the bike is always on the appropriate gear. It has an additional ‘Highway Gear’, a special gear optimised for delivering the right mix of pickup & fuel economy on long distance highway riding. The Platina features an all-new feather-touch gear shift mechanism for easy and quick gear changes.

Other notable features on the new Platina 110 H-Gear include Anti-skid Braking System, ComforTec technology with nitrox SoS suspension, broader rubber footpads & longer seat, a sturdy frame and tubeless tyres.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Mr. Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business said, “The brand Platina has always stood for exceptionally high mileage and superior comfort. The Platina 110 H-Gear now joins the highly successful existing Platina 110 and the Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to consumers. Our R&D team’s efforts have led to the launch of Platina 110 H-Gear that boasts of many first-in-class features that deliver the perfect combination of comfort, mileage, pickup and style.”

The Platina 110 H-Gear is available in 3 colour options ie Ebony Black with Blue decals, Ebony Black with Royal Burgundy decals and in Cocktail wine Red, across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.