Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon First Ride Review: Hits the Sweet Spot

Remember the Bajaj Pulsar 135? For the longest period of time, it was the smallest Pulsar that you could buy in India but that has now changed as Bajaj has come out with the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon. It has been launched at a price tag of about Rs 65,000 depending on which variant you prefer to buy but the question we are asking is whether you should be buying this in the first place.

WATCH VIDEO:

Starting from the obvious, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon looks exactly like the Pulsar 150 Neon and that’s not necessarily a bad thing because, yes, this design has been around for quite a long time now but it is still a pretty good looking motorcycle.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Almost everything has been borrowed over from the Pulsar 150 Neon. It includes the suspension, the tyres and almost everything in between.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

I say almost because the only difference between the two motorcycles is that the 125 Neon has a smaller fuel tank as compared to the 150 Neon. And since it is the Neon version, it too gets several contrasting accents all across the motorcycle.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The wheelbase, seat height, ground clearance, well, everything else is identical. But since it has a smaller fuel tank, the kerb weight has gone down by 4 kilos but despite that, the Pulsar 125 remains as the heaviest motorcycle by at least 15 kilos in its segment. And this shows in the fuel economy figures too as this Pulsar is well, not the most fuel-efficient one out there.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On the flip side, what this weight helps in is having a more plush and compliant ride as compared to other motorcycles in the segment. The Pulsar 125 takes up on the highways with ease and can also tackle the city roads like a champ, and the relaxed riding position means you can ride this motorcycle for long durations with ease, so no complaints in the riding department whatsoever.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Which brings us to the engine, which is actually not the engine from the Bajaj Discover 125 but instead, has been taken from the Pulsar 150. Thanks to a shorter stroke this time around, it is now a 124.4cc engine. It makes 12 PS of power and 11 Nm of torque and that makes it the most powerful 125cc motorcycle in India, after the KTM Duke 125, of course. As a result, this adds further to the ride quality as the bike has enough punch whenever required. And the fact that it has a 5-speed transmission helps even further.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But, while the engine is powerful, there are some vibrations that can be felt through the footpegs post 6,000 RPM but then again, this is not a motorcycle that would be ridden at the limit.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

What really works in the favour of the Pulsar 125 is that well, it offers a means of access to those wanting to get into the Bajaj Pulsar family range and simply want a good 125cc motorcycle that carries the looks and the proportions of a bigger, 150cc motorcycle.

(Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Yes, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is priced uncomfortably close to the Pulsar 125 Neon, but at the end of the day, the Pulsar 125 hits a sweet spot of offering the same package while being more fuel-efficient than the 150 while still being the most powerful 125 in the market. And that makes it a great option to consider.

