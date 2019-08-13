Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Launched in India at Rs 64,000

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar 125 Neon at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) for drum brake version and Rs 66,618 for Disc Brake version. The motorcycle is powered by a 125cc DTS-i engine which churns out 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm. The new 125-cc offering resembles its elder sibling Pulsar 150 Neon with the conventional headlamp with position lamps, clip-on handlebar, semi-digital instrument cluster single-piece seat and a single unit grab rail. It is one colour schemes including blue-grey paint scheme.

The suspension set up consists of telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged dual shocks at the rear. Stopping power on the motorcycle comes with the disc up front and drum at the rear. Unlike its 150-cc elder sibling, the Pulsar 125 gets a Combined Braking System instead of a Single Channel ABS.

The motorcycle will lock horns with the likes of commuters including hero glamour FI and the Honda CB Shine SP.

