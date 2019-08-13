Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Launched in India at Rs 64,000

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a 125cc DTS-i engine which churns out 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Launched in India at Rs 64,000
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon. (Image source: Bajaj)
Loading...

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar 125 Neon at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) for drum brake version and Rs 66,618 for Disc Brake version. The motorcycle is powered by a 125cc DTS-i engine which churns out 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm. The new 125-cc offering resembles its elder sibling Pulsar 150 Neon with the conventional headlamp with position lamps, clip-on handlebar, semi-digital instrument cluster single-piece seat and a single unit grab rail. It is one colour schemes including blue-grey paint scheme.

The suspension set up consists of telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged dual shocks at the rear. Stopping power on the motorcycle comes with the disc up front and drum at the rear. Unlike its 150-cc elder sibling, the Pulsar 125 gets a Combined Braking System instead of a Single Channel ABS.

The motorcycle will lock horns with the likes of commuters including hero glamour FI and the Honda CB Shine SP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram