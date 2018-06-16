Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic Variant Launched at Rs 67,437, is Rs 10,000 Cheaper than Twin-Disc Brake Version

Bajaj Pulsar, which is one of the most popular 150cc motorcycles in India, has received a new variant in its lineup – called as the Bajaj Pulsar Classic. The new Bajaj Pulsar, is well, not so new. Priced aggressively at Rs 67, 437 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), it is slightly over Rs 10,000 cheaper than the regular twin-disc brake variant of the Bajaj Pulsar.The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic manages to achieve that price tag by giving some of the design elements a miss. This includes the omission of the fuel tank extensions and the split seats. It also misses out on the rear disc brake and comes with a 130mm drum brake at the back instead. The body graphics have also been replaced by an all-black paint finish – the only shade of colour that it will be available in.These changes have helped Bajaj to price it at the given amount making the Pulsar Classic the second most affordable Pulsar variant in India, after the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS.On the mechanical front, the motorcycle remains identical and will continue to be powered by the current 149cc single-cylinder engine that makes about 14 hp and 14.3 Nm of torque, and comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension, frame and the front 240mm disc brake remain the same and ABS has been given a miss.This move by Bajaj could be a result of the company wanting to give its sales a boost, especially in the Tier-3 cities, and make the Pulsar more accessible than before.