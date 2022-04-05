Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

Bajaj Pulsar 150: The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is often credited for carving out space for performance budget street bikes in India. In a market that seemed to be only obsessed with mileage, Pulsar got the customers talking about looks, power and performance even in a daily commute bike. The Bajaj bike became an instant hit, especially among the younger generation and is still going strong even after nearly two decades of its launch. While the Pulsar brand name was offered multiple engine options and variants, the original bike has its own charm. The 2022 Pulsar 150 BS6 version is currently available with a starting price tag of a little over Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine

The bike runs on a 149.5 cc 4-stroke 2 valve engine churning out 14 bhp of power at 8500 rpm and 13.25 Nm peak torque at 6500 rpm.

Price

The 2022 Pulsar 150 is available with a starting price tag of Rs 1,00,915 for the Neon variant. The standard disc option of the bike is available for Rs 1,07,642 whereas the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc starts at 1,10, 643. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom daily and the on-road price may vary depending on the taxes and charges of your city/state.

Advertisement

Mileage

2022 Pulsar 150 has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and the company claims to deliver a mileage of 65 km/litre. However, in real-life road conditions, the mileage performance may vary depending upon various factors like use, road conditions and handling.

Features

The 2022 Pulsar 150 comes loaded with features like ABS, ventilated disc brakes, comfortable riding position, engine kill switch, fuel gauge and pass light. The motorcycle’s looks get an added flair with the laser edged graphic used by Bajaj. Pulsar comes with only an alloy wheel option and uses a 37 mm conventional telescopic fork and the front and twin Shock absorber at the rear for the suspension duties.

Colour

The motorcycle is available in multiple colour options depending upon the variant. While the Pulsar 150 TD is offered in Sparkle Black Silver, Sapphire Blue and Sparkle Black Red colour options, buyers get an additional option of Sparkle Black Blu in the 150 SD variant of the bike. The Pulsar 150 Neon is available in single black colour but with a choice of ascents in lime green, red and silver colour.

In terms of size, 2022 Pulsar 150 measured 2055 mm in length, 765 mm in width and 1060 mm in height. The Twin disc variant, however, measures 2035mm x 750mm x 1165 mm the bike has a ground clearance of 165 and weighs 148 kg.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.