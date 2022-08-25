Bajaj Pulsar 180 Discontinued in India; Removed from Official Website

Bajaj Auto has reportedly discontinued the Pulsar 180 in India. While the company is yet to issue any statement on the decision, the model is no longer listed on Bajaj’s website. The move comes against the backdrop of sagging demand for the model in the market. One of the first Pulsar models to be launched in India, Pulsar 180 acquired an iconic status in the market due to its style quotient and practicality. When it was first launched, the Pulsar 180 was one of the sportiest bikes in the country.

The Pulsar 180 was previously discontinued in 2019 because of the stringent BS6 emission norms. Bajaj replaced the Pulsar 180 with its semi-faired sibling, the 180F. However, in February last year, the company reintroduced the Pulsar 180, replacing the 180F in turn.

The 180cc version was powered by a 178.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churned out 17hp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 14.2Nm at 6,500 rpm. The power unit was mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 180 came with a halogen headlamp, LED tail-lamp and a Digi-analogue instrument cluster. A telescopic fork and mono-shock handled the suspension and single-channel ABS came as standard. The bike was equipped with a 280mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc.

While the discontinuation of the Pulsar 180 comes as a disappointment to motorbike purists, the move is also being seen as a generational shift to make way for newer Pulsar models in Bajaj’s line-up.

The automaker is reported to be gearing up for the launch of the new-gen Pulsar N150 in India. The bike will feature design and features on the lines of Pulsar N160 which launched in June this year. The upcoming bike had already been spotted testing in real-life conditions and could hit the market in the upcoming month. The Pulsar series of motorbikes which were first launched in 2001 has completed two decades in the Indian market.

