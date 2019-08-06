Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Introduced in New Volcanic Red Paint Scheme

Apart from the cosmetic tweaks, the bike is mechanically retained with its 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 20 bhp and 18.5 Nm of torque.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Introduced in New Volcanic Red Paint Scheme
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Volcanic Red. (Image Source: Bikeadvice)
Following the inclusion of ABS to meet the upcoming safety norms in April 2019, the Bajaj Pulsar 220 which was recently launched for Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom) has been introduced in a new Volcanic Red paint scheme. Ahead of this, the bike was available in two colours including Black Blue and Black Red.

Unlike the previous two paint schemes, the new Volcanic Red does not sport a black primary paint and gets a matte finish with orange/black decals. The black treatment, however, has been carried over to the engine, alloys and exhaust.

Apart from the cosmetic tweaks, the bike is mechanically retained with its 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 20 bhp and 18.5 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and gas-charged dual shock absorbers for the rear. Its gets disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
