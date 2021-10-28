Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features, New Design and More

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is the latest iteration of perhaps one of the most iconic motorcycles ever to be launched in India – the Bajaj Pulsar series. After decades of being the defining premium commuter in India, the Bajaj Pulsar series is all set to get a makeover as an all-new motorcycle ready to be launched in India today, called Bajaj Pulsar 250. Without a doubt, this will be one of the most talked-about motorcycles not only from Bajaj this year, but perhaps any motorcycle that gets launched in 2021. First launched in 2001, the Bajaj Pulsar series has had a run of two decades in India and arguably, it marked the acceptance of higher capacity – 150cc or even 180cc motorcycles, in the mass market segment across the country. Now, it is going to be bigger than ever as it becomes the Bajaj Pulsar 250.
Bajaj has already released some teasers of the motorcycle hinting at an updated exhaust note, a fully-digital instrument cluster and a completely updated styling which also includes a double-barrel exhaust for that sporty look. The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, split seats, clip-on handlebars, disc brakes both front and back and a rear monoshock suspension.
As per one of the Bajaj employees, the first Bajaj Pulsar was called as "Definitely Male" because at that time, it was usually said that "scooter chalta hai" and "motorcycle chalti hai" but they wanted the Pulsar to be referred to as "Pulsar chalta hai". No doubt, the "Definitely Male" advertisement turned out to be one of the most iconic motorcycle ads of India.
Rajiv Bajaj is talking about how the Bajaj Pulsar was born. He says that it was towards the end of 1997 when it was first spoken about when the Indian market had shifted to motorcycles, specifically 100cc motorcycles. At that time, Bajaj was fourth out of our motorcycle makers in India and hence, a new motorcycle was needed.
