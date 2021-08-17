Bajaj Pulsar 250F Launch Confirmed in November 2021, Fresh Spy Images Reveals Design

The Bajaj Pulsar has been one of the most popular bikes in the Indian market in the past nearly two decades or so. The bike is often credited for marking the transition of Indian motorcycles to a more high-performance range. While Pulsar has been facing stiff competition from other bikes in the market recently, there’s still a loyal fanbase for this range of motorcycles from Bajaj. Now, looking to reemphasize its place in the market, Bajaj is planning to introduce a new Pulsar bike by the end of this year.

Speaking to CNBC TV 18, Bajaj MD, Rajiv Bajaj confirmed that the company will be launching the 'biggest' Pulsar ever, in November 2021. The launch will coincide with the 20-year anniversary celebration of the Pulsar brand.

While Bajaj did not confirm the name of the upcoming bike, recent reports suggest that the 'biggest' Pulsar he is referring to will be the Pulsar 250F. This Pulsar 250F will be based on a new platform that will make it down to every other Pulsar model over the next 12 months.

While Bajaj has been trying to keep the details under wraps, several spy shots of the bike being tested in real-world road conditions have already surfaced online.

The details might be missing from these camouflaged versions but the spy shots strongly suggest that the bike is going to get a more aggressive stance than any of its predecessors. The bike appears to have taken inspiration from the previous Pulsar NS models but has a bigger presence. The big size means that the rider will have more space for themselves.

The Pulsar 250F is expected to arrive with a single-cylinder unit that is likely to be air and oil-cooled. The motor powering the machine is speculated to be paired with a speed transmission that might have power output between the range of 20.4hp/18.5Nm to 27hp/23.5 Nm. While the picture about the pricing can only be confirmed after the final launch, interested buyers can expect it to come at a starting price tag of Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). After launch, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be up and against rivals like KTM Duke 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250SF and many others.

