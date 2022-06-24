Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launched in India at Rs 1.27 Lakh, Here's All You Need to Know

Bajaj Pulsar has a cult following in the country, and the manufacturer recently added another member to the popular Pulsar family. Baja Auto has launched the all-new Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the Indian market. Following the footprints of the Pulsar N250, the 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets the same looks as its production sibling, only different when it comes to the engine specifications. The bike is up for grabs for the Indian bike buffs in four attractive colour schemes. These are Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Techno Grey and Caribbean Blue.

The naked street fighter launched by Bajaj Auto is pulled on the tarmac by a single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected 164.82-cc four-stroke engine that is able to produce a maximum power of 15.7bhp and churn out a peak torque of 14.6Nm. The powertrain comes packed and paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. As per the company, the motorcycle is the fastest in the manufacturer’s 160-cc segments, in terms of passing acceleration, in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th gear.

Coming to the look of the 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160, the bike has honed a more aggressive and muscular avatar to compete with other bikes in the same segments. The bike gets an underbelly exhaust and an extension in the fuel tank.

The front fascia of the bike features a bi-functional projectile headlamp with twin, wolf DRLs, while the rear of the bike is dolled up with a crystalline LED tail lamp. The bike is equipped with some extra, assistive features such as the gear position indicator so that the rider achieves the required confidence and accuracy while shifting gears of the bike. The bike will also get an interactive infinity display console.

The Pulsar N160 has a single-channel ABS as a standard feature in it. The customers are also offered a dual-channel ABS version if they shell out some extra bucks on the total price of the bike. The 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced at 1.27 lakhs.

