Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Series Get New Paint Options with White Alloy Wheels Ahead of Festive Season

Bajaj Auto, has refreshed Pulsar NS and RS series with new paint schemes. The series is now available in new colours like Burnt Red (Matte finish) and Plasma Blue (Satin Finish) alongside white alloy wheels. Front and rear fenders are now carbon fibre textured, with a hot stamping pattern on seats.

The Pulsar RS200 is one of the most popular pulsars today with 4-valve Triple Spark DTS-i Engine with Fuel Injection and Liquid Cooling. It gets 300mm front disc brakes with Dual Channel ABS. Powering the motorcycle is a 22-cc engine that outputs 24.5 PS of power. The new Pulsar RS200 will be available in three colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey.

The Pulsar NS200, on the other hand, comes with a liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple spark DTS-i engine with fuel injection that delivers 24.5 PS, while the Pulsar NS 160 puts out 17.2 PS. Both the motorcycles will be available in four new dynamic and vibrant colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey & Plasma Satin Blue.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said, “The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar’s market leadership.”