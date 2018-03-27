English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Modified to Look like Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Vietnam based LeeAT Moto has customized a Bajaj RS200 to look like the Kawasaki H2R superbike.
Modified Bajaj RS200. (Image: LeeAT Moto)
There’s no comparison between the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and Kawasaki Ninja H2R and there’s no two ways about it, until you go to Vietnam. LeeAT Moto, a custom motorcycle house from Vietnam has combined the two far-fetched motorcycles in a unique way. LeeAT Moto has modified the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to look like a Kawasaki Ninja H2R.
This is a strange marriage between a communal motorcycle and a superbike. What the custom house has done is replace the stock body panels with aggressively designed body panels matching the design of the Kawasaki H2. The custom Pulsar RS200 also gets a bubble-type windscreen for better aerodynamics.
The changes are not limited to the design only, but some mechanical changes are also made. The brake and clutch levers with lever protectors are from Brembo and are adjustable. The regular handlebars are now replaced with the clip-on handlebars for a more aggressive riding position. The modified motorcycle also features an Audi headlight to give the bike a unique look.
LeeAT has retained the analogue-digital instrument cluster. The front end gets an Ohlins upside down front fork, and the rear retains the stock Nitrox monoshock. While the engine is the same RS200’s 199.5 cc unit making 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm and 18.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm, with a 6-speed transmission, the exhaust has been changed to a BMW S1000RR’s Akrapovic exhaust.
The modified Bajaj RS200 is a head-turner and we would like to see something like this in India too!
