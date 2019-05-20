Take the pledge to vote

Bajaj to Spruce up the CT100 and Platina, Husqvarna to Launch new Bike Series in India

The new bike from Husqvarna will be based on the platform developed by Bajaj Auto and KTM.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Bajaj to Spruce up the CT100 and Platina, Husqvarna to Launch new Bike Series in India
Bajaj CT100. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj Auto)
Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning to launch around six models in the Indian market by November this year. Reports citing internal sources suggest that the company will be improving upon the CT100 and Platina and also introduce a new model in the 125-cc segment ahead of the festive season.

Rakesh Sharma, chief commercial officer, Bajaj Auto said, “The segment which is driving the growth for us is the entry-level segment. Here we have increased market share by 6 per cent. The second segment which has grown for us is the sports segment where we have gained 5 per cent share.”

This is in addition to the launch of a series of bikes by KTM-owned Husqvarna in India. The Swedish bikemaker will be is reportedly developing a bike that will be based on a common vehicle platform developed by Bajaj Auto and KTM together. Talking about the Husqvarna launches to Moneycontrol, Sharma added, “We are on track with it and it will be launched in the middle of the year. It could be September–November period because that’s also when the festival sales peak. We have to make sure it has an impact. We are on track with that”.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
