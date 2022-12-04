Bajaj-Triumph Mid-Capacity Scrambler Motorcycle Spied Testing, New Details Revealed

A mid-capacity scrambler, which is being developed by Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles, was spotted in Pune in October this year. Now, the 350cc bike has been spotted again, shedding new light on its riding posture and other details.

The retro style of the upcoming bike with round headlamps, chiselled fuel tank, and round rear view mirrors was seen in the spy photos. The motorcycle also has an all-LED setup with an upswept exhaust.

Now, as per the latest updates, it has been learnt that the bike will be offered in two versions namely street and scrambler. The Bajaj Triumph bike was recently spied testing near Pune and the pictures have offered some clues about the riding posture of the bike.

One can see mono-shock suspension setup at the rear end of the bike. It will come with 19-inch and 17 inch alloy wheels at the front and the back, respectively. The engine capacity of the bike is speculated to be between 350cc and 450cc. Previous spy shots did not reveal any information about the instrument cluster of the bike and the mechanical specifications are also not known yet.

Reports have suggested that the bike may get a single-cylinder engine. When launched, the mid-capacity Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle is likely to compete with other bikes in the segment including the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Bajaj-Triumph bike is expected to be priced in range of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will also launch a new roadster-style bike in late 2022 or mid-2023. It is also reported that after India, the bike will be introduced in the international markets as well.

Bajaj and Triumph announced their collaboration in 2017. The two automakers later stated that the collaboration would lead to the production of new mid-capacity motorcycles.

