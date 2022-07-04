Bakrid 2022: Indian Railways to Run Special Train Between Howrah-Gorakhpur Ahead of Eid-Al-Adha; Check Details

Indian Railways introduces festival special trains from time to time to deal with the rush during the festive seasons. The North Eastern Railway has decided to operate festival special trains for the convenience of the passengers ahead of Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated across the country on July 10. Eid-ul-Adha, which is also known as Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra-Eid, or Bakrid, commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

On the day of Bakrid, Muslims across the globe offer special namaz at mosques after the sun has completely risen. The Eid-ul-Adha namaz should be attended just before the sun enters the Zuhr time i.e. the midday prayer time. After the prayer, the Muslims attend the Khutbah or sermon by the Imam.

According to the national transporter, train number 03021/03022 Howrah-Gorakhpur-Howrah special train will be operated on July 7 and July 8. This train will run from Howrah on July 7 and on July 8 from Gorakhpur for single trip.

Train No. 03021 Howrah-Gorakhpur Special Train will depart Howrah at 11.00 pm on July 7, Bandel at 11.55 pm, Vardhman at 01.16 am, Durgapur at 02.08 am, Asansol at 02.42 am, Chittaranjan at 03.09 am, Madhupur at 03.55 am, Jasidih at 04.40 am, Jhajha at 06.45 am, Kiul at 07.40 am, Barauni at 09.20 am, Shahpur Patori at 10.32 am, Hajipur at 11.35 am, Chhapra at 13.35 pm, Siwan at 14.30 pm, Bhatni at 15.30 pm and Deoria Sadar at 16.00 pm.

It will reach Gorakhpur at 17.30 pm.

On the return journey, train no. 03022 Gorakhpur – Howrah special train will leave Gorakhpur at 19.30 pm on July 8.

The trail will leave from Deoria Sadar at 20.30 pm, from Bhatni at 21.00 pm, from Siwan at 22.05 pm, from Chhapra at 22.50 pm. On the second day of the journey the train will depart from Hajipur at 00.20 pm, from Shahpur Patori at 01.02 am, Barauni at 02.50 am, Kiul at 03.52 am, Jhajha at 05.45 am, Jasidih at 06.24 am, Madhupur at 06.51 am, Chittaranjan at 07.32 am, Asansol at 08.40 am, Durgapur at 09.20 am, Day Vardhman at 10.12 am and Bandel at 11.18 am.

The train will reach Howrah at 12.35 am.

In this train, a total of 21 coaches, including 2 general second class, 12 sleeper class, and 5 of air-conditioned third class compartments will be there.

