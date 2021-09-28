Ban on International Flights Extended Till October 31, Air Bubble Pacts Intact

Aviation regulator DGCA has said that the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till October 31. Earlier, the overseas flights were suspended till September 30 and has been under suspension since March 23.

This means that government will continue operating flights under the travel bubbles that the Government has established with countries like US, Germany, Dubai, UK, Canada and France among other countries. More of these bilateral air bubbles will be announced soon.

After the first wave of COVID-19 subsided, a lot of countries opened their borders for tourists from India, especially Dubai, Maldives and Seychelles. However, we the arrival of second wave and increasing cases, almost every country put India on a red list of international arrivals. Things, now, are again going back to normal and with India managing to reduce infection rate drastically, international travellers from India holding tourist visa are being allowed by many countries.

KENYA

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has announced to reopen the borders of the African nation for the Indian travellers on tourist visa. Kenya closed the borders in May this year due to the second wave of Covid-19. The temporary ban of passenger flights from India has been revoked after a brief period of suspension, KTB said in a statement. The travellers from India are exempted from quarantine given that they are in possession of negative PCR-based Covid-19 test results conducted 96 hours before travel, it added.

SRI LANKA

With no minimum stay period, Sri Lanka has taken a big step to allow travellers from across the globe to enter the island nation. Fully vaccinated international Indian tourists can move freely around Sri Lanka, after an on-arrival test as the country reopens borders to India after a long anticipated wait. Only fully vaccinated Indians who have completed the recommended vaccine doses will be considered (after 2 weeks from their final vaccination), with no minimum stay period requirements.

UAE

United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently announced that it is lifting travel restrictions on entry for residents who have been fully vaccinated flyers from September 12, provided that the shot is approved by the World Health Organization. It had also allowed residents from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan as well to fly into the UAE from September 12.

Dubai, October onwards, will open the Expo 2020 World Fair starting 1st October after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is one of the biggest expos in the world and a huge footfall is expected at the event that will span for months.

MAURITIUS

Mauritius opened borders for international travellers from 15 July 2021 in phases. The first phase, from 15 July to 30 September 2021, will enable vaccinated travellers to enjoy a resort holiday on the island. Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen resort premises, including the swimming pool and beach.

If guests stay over 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will be able to explore the island’s attractions. Travellers to Mauritius aged 18 years or over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. They must undergo a PCR test between 5 and 7 days before departure and a negative result is required to travel to the island. Travellers will also have a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius and on day 7 and 14 of their resort holiday, as applicable.

For Phase 2, from the 1st of October 2021, vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. Unvaccinated travellers will be subject to 14 days in-room quarantine for both Phases 1 and 2 until further notice.

EGYPT

Egypt, the popular Middle-Eastern tourist destination has announced to test those visitors arriving from the countries where Delta COVID-19 variants have appeared, including India. Such tourists will have to take a rapid test upon arrival. The passengers will have to stop and take the 15-minute DNA test, called ID NOW to enter the country, if arriving from any COVID-19 strain country.

Earlier Egypt had announced that visitors will no longer have to produce any negative COVID-19 test report to enter the country. The announcement was made over the fears that tourists would cancel their plans and holidays because of this. But recently, the cases of COVID-19 in Egypt have been rising and the government decided to get a little strict and test people coming from COVID-19 variant countries at the time of arrival.

RUSSIA

Russia is among the few countries that has opened its doors to the Indian travellers, but they have to go through a tedious process. To enter Russia, one has to have an invitation from a government mandated tourist agency and providing mere hotel reservations doesn’t suffice. Also, one can apply for a tourist visa that is valid for up to 30 days for single entry or double entry.

There’s a requirement to produce RT-PCR test done within 72 hours prior to arrival and also an on spot test at the arrival. Only if you are found negative you will be permitted enter Russia and a person who tests positive will be transferred to a COVID treatment facility. Currently there are only few flights from India to Russia so the ticket prices are at least 2.5 times the regular airfare.

Russia has recently reported a surge in the cases, most of the attributed to the Delta variant. There’s a probability that Russia might lock its borders once again with India. It’s advisable to book your tickets only if the situation is under control.

SERBIA

Erstwhile Soviet Union nation, Serbia, like Russia, is also open to Indian travellers, but with certain restrictions. There’s a need to provide a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before the time of departure and there are only limited flight being operated by Lufthansa and KLM Royal Dutch from Mumbai to Belgrade. The prices are not exponentially high as compared to the Russia.

TURKEY

A popular destination among the Indian travellers, Turkey is now allowing tourists but you have to undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine. A test will be performed on the 14th day of arrival, and only if you are tested negative, you will be allowed to leave the quarantine facility. The ticket prices are at least 2 times the regular airfare and flights are being operated by carriers such as Air India, Emirates and KLM Royal Dutch.

ICELAND

Iceland the only EU nation allowing Indians to enter the territory. The only catch is that you have to be fully-vaccinated with the approved vaccinations by EU including Covishield by AstraZeneca. A company called Pure Luxe by KFT is providing private charters and land packages to the country since India doesn’t have an Air Bubble pact with the country. You will have to present a valid vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test upon arrival.

Icelandic authorities will also make you undergo one screening test for COVID-19 at the border and you will be exempted from quarantine if the test is negative.

UNITED KINGDOM

Going to the UK has become a tricky affair, but can be done if you are willing to undergo quarantine. UK earlier wasn’t allowing Indian travellers to enter the country stating Covishield is not a valid vaccine under the government’s travel policy. However, Covishield is essentially Asta Zeneca being developed by Oxford and is produced in India by SII. After much uproar, UK listed Covishield as a valid vaccine to enter the country with quarantine. This, however, doesn’t hold true for Indians as UK now has a problem with COWIN certification and hence, you have to undergo mandatory 10 days quarantine.

UZBEKISTAN

Any Indian citizen destined for and holding a valid visa for CIS countries (excluding Russia) is eligible to travel to Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan is providing e-visa facility to Indian travellers at a minimal fees and travellers must present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival in the country. There’s no quarantine and one can explore the central Asian country in its full glory.

