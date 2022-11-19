Banaras Rail Engine Factory Now Manufactures Engines With 98% Indigenous Material

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India is picking up traction in Varanasi as Banaras Rail Engine Factory (BLW) located in the city is now preparing rail engines completely from indigenous materials. Even less than a decade ago, the factory used materials imported from abroad. Now the factory produces 98 per cent of its material, which is then used in rail engines. Cutting down the cost of importing material, not only is the Banaras Rail Engine Factory earning profits but also making the campaign of self-reliant India successful.

The rail engine factory located in Varanasi was established six decades ago in 1961. Then, by importing machinery from nations like France, Germany, and Britain, rail engines were manufactured employing American technology. BLW’s public relations officer Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that after 2014, under the Make in India project, battery boxes, oil radiators, control panels, bogies, transformers, compressors, and props have been manufactured here.

Due to the use of indigenous equipment, the cost of manufacture of rail engines has decreased by about Rs 2 crore. The cost to prepare an engine for a goods train engine and the cost to create an engine for a passenger train which were previously Rs 12 and 14 crores respectively, are now Rs10 and 12 crores.

According to Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the remaining two per cent of the components will also soon be manufactured in India. At present, more than 8,000 locomotives have been manufactured here. Significantly, the engines made here are being sent abroad.

Read all the Latest Auto News here