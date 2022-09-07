Bangalore Rain: 5 Tips for Driving Through Waterlogged Areas

Monsoon rain has wreaked havoc in most parts of India. And amongst the many issues that it brings, commuting can become a challenge for both two-wheeler riders and four-wheeler drivers. Here, we share our top five tips to follow for driving through waterlogged areas while ensuring maximum safety both for yourself and your co-passengers:

1. Avoid places with excessive waterlogging

Prevention is always better than cure, and rightly so, commuting through flooded roads in the first place should be ignored if possible. Though a few SUVs with higher ground clearance also boast of a decent water wading capacity, most of the vehicles break down if driven through over half a foot level of water. It also applies to the two-wheelers and they too cannot pass through half a foot of water level. So, before stepping out from the house, one should check Google Maps, take note of the government advisory and follow traffic guidelines on social media to steer clear of flooded areas. People should always opt for alternate routes and talk to people on the road in order to keep away from severely waterlogged areas.

2. Don’t panic

If the car or bike has got stuck in water, the wisest thing one can do is not to panic. In such situations, sometimes the doors of the car don’t open due to the force exerted by the standing water. So, one should maintain calmness and try to open the doors by pushing with both legs. Even if this doesn’t work, then the window glass should be broken to get out of the vehicle. It is rather tough to break the windscreen, so don’t make an effort to crack it and instead focus on door windows. It is not safe to stay inside a waterlogged vehicle and hence, one should always strive to get out and reach a dry place.

3. Be on the move

Even if an individual has entered a heavily submerged road, then it is highly advisable to keep moving through it and don’t apply brakes or stop. Sudden acceleration and deceleration could also result in engine breakdown, so maintain a constant speed – preferably in a lower gear. The momentum must be steady to move through the water with higher engine revs. Cruising through water puts extra load on the engine and hence higher gears could result in the vehicle stopping midway. Therefore, instead of third/fourth gear, first/second gear should be used to wade through the water.

4. Never restart engine if stuck in waterlogged area

If the engine has stalled in a waterlogged area, avoid restarting it immediately. If the driver tries this, then it can lead to breaking of the engine’s connecting rods as the water will enter inside and it will put more pressure on the connecting rods. Furthermore, if the water has reached the engine via the exhaust pipe, then a huge damage can happen, if the individual attempts to restart the engine. So, it is highly recommended to let the engine stay idle. The vehicle should be pulled out of the flooded area by pushing it with hands and emergency services should be contacted for assistance rather than keep trying to restart the engine and causing permanent damage to it.

5. Pump brakes to push out water

Once you have ventured out of the submerged area, pump the brakes to push out any amount of water that has accumulated. If water is stuck in the brakes, then they don’t work properly and predominantly car owners with drum brakes experience it a lot more. Generally, cars and bikes in India are offered with a rear drum brake and therefore, this process must be followed for keeping the brake unit of your vehicle safe from any damage.

