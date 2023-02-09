Bangalore: Reach KR Puram to Whitefield in Just 12 Minutes by Namma Metro, Details Here

Namma Metro’s KR Puram-Whitefield stretch on Purple Line will be launched in March this year. Recently, during the trial run, the train covered the 13-km stretch within 12 minutes.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to open the KR Puram-Whitefield section on the Purple Line for commercial operations by March. The BMRCL will invite the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety to inspect the stretch after February 15 as a nod from the Safety Commissioner is mandatory to start commercial operations.

Reportedly, the trial run on this stretch is in its last phase and the Metro trains achieved a maximum permissible speed of 80 kmph in the high-speed trials that took place last week. According to Namma Metro officials, the train covered the 13-km stretch within 12 minutes. It is important to note that the trials were conducted without any stoppage and the actual operations will take a few more minutes.

Namma Metro plans to operate trains on the Whitefield line at a frequency of 10 minutes between KR Puram and Whitefield. BMRCL will deploy five sets of trains (six coaches each) to provide services between the two points.

“We have already shifted four of our metro trains to the Whitefield depot, and they will be used for starting commercial operations. Five sets of trains are sufficient to start services. If required, additional trains will be deployed,” Anjum Parwez, Managing Director of BMRCL was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

He also said that BMRCL had received no proposals to run trains late at night and that they will be sticking to the existing schedule. The 13-km stretch from KR Puram to Whitefield is the first phase of the KR Puram- Baiyappanahalli line. There are 12 stations across the entire corridor - Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sadarmangala, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Sitharama Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Saraswati Nagar and KR Puram.

Once the entire line becomes operational, the ridership on this corridor is expected to rise by 2.5 lakh per day as it connects the IT hub Whitefield to other parts of the city. The BMRCL has even signed an agreement with the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to provide direct access from the concourse level of Pattandur Agrahara metro station to International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB). This will make the commuting hassle-free for thousands of travellers.

