Bangkok to Reopen for Fully Vaccinated Tourists Including Indians from October

FILE PHOTO: Boats that are used to transport tourists around the Chao Phraya river are seen idle due to travel bans and border closures from the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in downtown Bangkok, Thailand February 4, 2021. Picture taken February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Under the Thailand sandbox scheme, tourists have to stay within a certain area for seven days after arrival and take covid tests.

After experimenting with the Phuket Sandbox scheme, Thailand now plans to reopen Bangkok to fully vaccinated visitors from October. Under the sandbox scheme, tourists have to stay within a certain area for seven days after arrival and take covid tests. The scheme was first initiated in Phuket, but Indians were not allowed to travel at that time due to Delta variant of COVID-19. This however, will change with the Bangkok Sandbox as Thailand has allowed all travellers with double vaccination to enter the country.

The decision to open the capital city for tourists come as the kingdom seeks to salvage a tourism industry hammered by the pandemic. Before covid, tourism made up a fifth of Thailand’s national income but severe travel curbs imposed to fight the virus saw the usual flood of foreign visitors dwindle to almost nothing, contributing to the economy’s worst performance in over 20 years.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said that from October 1, fully jabbed foreign travellers will be able to visit Bangkok and four other provinces without undergoing two weeks’ hotel quarantine. Instead, the five areas — also including Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces — are expected to follow a “sandbox" model of the type piloted since July in the holiday island of Phuket.

Later in October, 21 more destinations will be added to the list including Chiang Rai, Sukhothai and popular seaside getaway Rayong. More than 29,000 fully vaccinated international visitors hit the beach at Phuket under its sandbox scheme, generating nearly $50 million in revenue according to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Three more Thai islands also reopened — Samui, Tao and Phangan — with slightly more onerous restrictions. One cloud hanging over Thailand’s tourism revival plans is the travel advice of other countries discouraging would-be tourists from visiting.

Britain and the United States have warned against travel to Thailand because of rising case numbers and low vaccination rates. About 16 percent of the Thai population have received two coronavirus vaccine doses, the government’s Covid taskforce said.

With inputs from AFP Relaxnews

first published:September 14, 2021, 08:28 IST