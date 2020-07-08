Bangladesh Halts International Flight Services to All Locations Except London Till July 30

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights to international destinations, except London, until July 30, the flag carrier announced.

On July 1, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said it would resume flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on July 6 adding that the United Arab Emirates would allow it to fly to these destinations temporarily until July 16, reports bdnews24.

But in a notice on its website on Sunday, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said it would not operate the Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights "due to unavoidable reasons".

It will now make special arrangements to transport the passengers who have booked tickets for the flights. After the coronavirus pandemic began, Bangladesh had suspended international flight operations.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed the London flights, once a week, on June 21 but could not draw passengers. On Saturday, it said all international flights, except London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will remain suspended.

It cancelled flights to Manchester until July 30 and to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore until August 31.