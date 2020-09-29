Bangladesh Requests Saudi Arabia For Additional International Flights

Bangladesh has requested Saudi Arabia to increase flights between the two countries so that the expatriates stranded in Dhaka can return to their workplaces, the media reported.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the request to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a telephone conversation on Sunday evening, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Bangladesh also urged the Kingdom to give permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate flights on Dhaka-Dammam route.

Currently, the national flag carrier has permission to operate flights to Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah.

Last week, the Saudi government positively responded over workers' issues ending barriers to their return to the workplaces in the Kingdom.

Also Watch:

The kingdom recently partially relaxed its suspension on international flights from India. The country has now decided to allow scheduled flights to fly from India while retaining the suspension on passengers flying from India to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia banned flights to and from India on Tuesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases. In a circular issued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was "suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom”.

(With inputs from agencies)