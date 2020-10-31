Bareilly Airport to Commence Commercial Flight Operations by December: AAI

Commercial flights from the Bareilly airport are expected to start by December this year, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday. "Bareilly airport belongs to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and AAI has developed a new civil enclave with interim terminal building of area 525 square metre along with apron for parking of one ATR-72 type of aircraft," said the AAI's press release.

The release said the AAI is also building a regular terminal building with an area of 2,520 square metre at the Bareilly airport and more than 80 per cent of its construction work has been completed. "Bareilly will be connected to Lucknow and Delhi under the UDAN scheme of the central government. Flights from Bareilly to Delhi or Bareilly to Lucknow are expected to start by December 2020," the press release noted. Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep the airfares affordable.

Also Watch:

Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to develop at least 100 airports, waterdromes and heliports by 2024 under the regional air connectivity scheme, according to an official release. The fourth anniversary of the scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), was commemorated on Wednesday.

The scheme is aimed at providing affordable, economically viable and profitable air travel on regional routes. “50 unserved and underserved airports (including five heliports) with 285 routes have been added under UDAN across the length and breadth of India. As the implementing agency, AAI has an ambitious plan to develop at least 100 airports/ waterdromes/ heliports by 2024 under the scheme,” the release said.

(With inputs from agencies)