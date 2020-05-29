Barely-Used McLaren 570S Sportscar With Only 20 km Running Listed on OLX for Rs 5.25 Crores

As surprising as it may sound, there is a McLaren listed on OLX. The ad for the barely-used 570S was uploaded 3 days ago with an asking price of Rs 5.25 crore.

Popular cars owned by celebrities are a common sighting on the website, however, this is an extremely rare instance. The car’s ad was posted by SB Automotive and if the details suggest something, it is that the car is worth the catch, considering you have north of Rs 5 crore safely tucked in one of your mattresses.

A few details that you might want to know is that the car is that it is registered in Maharashtra and was purchased two years back, since which it has been driven not more than just 20km. The car is still under warranty and has been recently insured.

The 570S embodied the very ethos of McLaren engineering. Killer looks, features to the brim and performance by the bucket load. It is to be noted that the one on sale on OLX is the Spider version of the car that comes with a retractable roof.

The car is a laudable combination of lightweight carbon-fibre construction and 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 powerhouse that churns out 570 PS and 600 Nm of torque through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

