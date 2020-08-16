Basketball Legend Michael Jordan’s Mercedes-Benz S600 Goes on Sale, Auction Starts at Rs 1,700

Basketball player Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 is up for grabs. Those interested can participate in an auction to buy it. The car is currently listed on eBay. The starting bid is just $23, but it is expected to fetch $100k to the Beverly Hills Car Club who recently acquired it.

The value of Jordan’s items has skyrocketed on ESPN's docuseries, The Last Dance. The interesting thing about the navy blue S600 is that it made a cameo on the show and Jordan featured behind the wheels. It has run 1,57,000 miles and does not carry all the bells and whistles of a current Mercedes.

A V12 model with a 6.0-litre engine, the S600 Coupe wears a Lorinser body kit. Its engine produces 389 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Besides, it is fitted with electronically adjustable dampers. The car has Jordan’s name written on it. Equipped with 18-inch chrome monoblock wheels, it has a custom dual exhaust, reports TMZ Sports.

"Some people have signed basketballs or sneakers or photographs of the basketball giant. But how many people do you know who own Michael Jordans [sic] car? This is the Holy Grail of Michael Jordan memorabilia," reported hotcars quoting Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos.

In May, an autographed and well-worn pair of Jordan’s shoes was up for sale at an auction. The pair of shoes, Air Jordan 1s, was designed for Jordan in 1985. It was a mismatched pair in size, left measured 13 and right 13.5, according to Reuters.