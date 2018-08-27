English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Batman Doppleganger in a Batmobile Stopped by Police For a Photo Op [Video]
Stephen Lawrence is known for his routine to dress as a Batman and driving in his self-made Batmobile on the roads.
Batman pulled over by cops. (Image: YouTube ScreenGrab)
Imagine driving down the road and suddenly finding a Batmobile just ahead of you. What would be your immediate reaction? We, for sure, would like to see if Batman is behind the wheels and won’t waste a chance to take a Selfie, even in traffic. Something of a similar sort happened in the U.S. recently, only that instead of ‘we’, a police car spotted a Batmobile, stopped the car, and took a picture with Batman.
According to the CBC Radio, the famous Brampton Batman was driving his Batmobile on the roads and was suddenly pulled over by police for apparently no reason. Two cars behind, someone recorded the whole incident and made it viral, raising a lot of questions on the actions of the female cop on the duty.
Stephen Lawrence is known for his routine to dress as a Batman and driving in his self-made Batmobile did not break any law and was under the speed limit. As the officer pulled him over, he jumped from the Batmobile, with his cape fluttering behind him (some Superhero stuff). In a matter of seconds, he climbed back into the Batmobile and the person taking the video comments about the cop letting Batman off with a warning.
However, in an interview given to CBC Radio, Lawrence said the officer pulled him over to get a photo with him. Lawrence said that Batmobile and appearance make the public eager to snap pictures and video, with drivers pulling him over – sometimes in an unsafe manner - "I try to avoid this because not only is it illegal, but also it is unsafe," he told CBC.
Lawrence said he saw the police lights flashing behind him and as soon as he got down of the Batmobile, he asked the officer if everything was alright, and she asked for a photo. "My advice to fellow drivers definitely would be, please enjoy the sight and sound of, but with your cellphones, it's not a good idea," said Lawrence.
