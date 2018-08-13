Battery Operated Vehicles in India to Have Green Licence Plates, Numbers in Yellow and White

All battery-operated vehicles will have green number plates exhibiting registration marks in yellow and white for different categories, the government said earlier. "All battery-operated vehicles shall now exhibit their registration mark in yellow colour on green background for transport vehicles and for all other cases, in white colour on green background," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.A notification to this effect was issued earlier, it said. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendments to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to this effect. It had invited objections and suggestions from the general public on these in May last.The purpose behind distinctive number plates is their easy identification for preferential treatment in parking, free entry in congested zones besides other proposed benefits like concessional toll, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said earlier.