Battery Operated Vehicles to be Exempted From Issuance, Renewal Fee For RC: Govt

The Centre has exempted Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC) and assignment of new registration mark. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft notification in this regard on May 27 further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt renewal of RC of BOV. As per the Ministry, the decision was taken to encourage e-mobility. “Comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of this draft notification," said the Ministry.

Along with central governments, several policies at the state level have also been aimed at bolstering EV sales. In a major ‘green initiative’, The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that it expects 10 per cent of all new vehicles registered in the state would be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025. The share of EVs in new vehicle registrations across the state in 2025 is likely to be 10 per cent for all vehicles, 10 per cent for two-wheelers, 20 per cent for three-wheelers, and 5 per cent for four-wheelers, the draft Electric Vehicles Policy 2021 said. It also envisages setting up at least one Gigafactory for the manufacturing of advanced batteries in the state to cater to the expected demands.

At a virtual conference to discuss the future of electric mobility, Additional Chief Secretary A.K. Singh announced key highlights of the draft Electric Vehicles Policy 2021, which awaits the clearance of the state Cabinet.

Singh said that currently, the state’s share of national vehicles registrations is around 12 per cent (32,000), which is not big enough to excite the automobile manufacturers.

The state is keen to take advantage of the Centre’s schemes and just as it leads in the field of manufacturing of internal combustion engines, it could also become a leading producer of EVs, he pointed out.

