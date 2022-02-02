CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#U19WorldCupLive#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#IPL2022#PKL
Home » News » Auto » Battery-Swapping Policy Instrumental for Electric Vehicle Ecosystem: Venu Srinivasan
1-MIN READ

Battery-Swapping Policy Instrumental for Electric Vehicle Ecosystem: Venu Srinivasan

Representative Image. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Representative Image. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said the Union Budget's announcement of battery-swapping policy would be instrumental in supporting an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan on Tuesday said the Union Budget’s announcement of battery-swapping policy would be instrumental in supporting an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem. He termed the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets the pace for the economy’s growth trajectory amid the challenges faced due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The big boost to capital expenditure is welcome and it would give a fillip to the Indian economy. For the automobile sector, we welcome the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan focusing on building world-class infrastructure and improved connectivity for commuters", Srinivasan said. The strong push towards augmenting agricultural productivity should help enable buoyant rural demand, he said.

ALSO READ: Saleen Teases Electric Supercar Plans with Slick Video Promo: Watch Here

“In the electric mobility space, we strongly support the measures undertaken by government to promote clean and green mobility, mainly introducing the battery-swapping policy (which) will be instrumental in supporting an efficient EV ecosystem", he said in a statement. TVS Motor appreciates the vision of building a skilled ecosystem for youth in India, which would play a critical role in driving innovation in the industry, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Also Watch:

Sitharaman, in her budget speech, proposed the formulation of a battery swapping policy for EV charging stations.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.

Tags
first published:February 02, 2022, 18:35 IST