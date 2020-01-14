Being Caught, Mahindra Scorpio Driver with MP Sticker, Loud Hooter Hurled Abuses at UP Police, Fined

Despite the government of India imposing a ban on the use of hooters and flashers, people are often caught using them on roads. Recently, the police caught a Mahindra Scorpio using hooters in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad. SSP Amit Pathak and a team of policemen were conducting a traffic check when he caught a Mahindra Scorpio which bore an MP (Member of Parliament) sticker on it, according to a report.

The police asked the occupants of the white-coloured SUV to stop but they began to blow the hooters to intimidate the police. When the policemen stopped them and sought the documents of the Scorpio, they tried to flee from the spot. When the youths were asked to show documents and about the MP sticker, they started hurling abuses at the policemen.

As per the reports, the youths made the cops talk to some influential people. The police didn’t pay heed to their threats and issued them a challan of Rs 2,000. The SUV with the registration number UP 21 BH 0101 is registered with someone named Gambhir, the report added. The policemen removed the hooter from the vehicle after imposing the fine and then let the vehicle go.

According to the traffic rules, only emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade and police vehicles are allowed to use hooters and flashers.

