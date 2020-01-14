Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Being Caught, Mahindra Scorpio Driver with MP Sticker, Loud Hooter Hurled Abuses at UP Police, Fined

The white Mahindra Scorpio with a Member of Parliament sticker was stopped during a traffic check but its occupants began to blow the hooters.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Being Caught, Mahindra Scorpio Driver with MP Sticker, Loud Hooter Hurled Abuses at UP Police, Fined
The police asked the occupants of the white-coloured SUV (which had an MP sticker) to stop but they began to blow the hooters to intimidate the police. (Image: CarToq)

Despite the government of India imposing a ban on the use of hooters and flashers, people are often caught using them on roads. Recently, the police caught a Mahindra Scorpio using hooters in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad. SSP Amit Pathak and a team of policemen were conducting a traffic check when he caught a Mahindra Scorpio which bore an MP (Member of Parliament) sticker on it, according to a report.

The police asked the occupants of the white-coloured SUV to stop but they began to blow the hooters to intimidate the police. When the policemen stopped them and sought the documents of the Scorpio, they tried to flee from the spot. When the youths were asked to show documents and about the MP sticker, they started hurling abuses at the policemen.

As per the reports, the youths made the cops talk to some influential people. The police didn’t pay heed to their threats and issued them a challan of Rs 2,000. The SUV with the registration number UP 21 BH 0101 is registered with someone named Gambhir, the report added. The policemen removed the hooter from the vehicle after imposing the fine and then let the vehicle go.

According to the traffic rules, only emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade and police vehicles are allowed to use hooters and flashers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram