Belgian Motorcycle Brand Unveils Bullit Hero 250cc Model, Gets Retro-Styled Scrambler Design

Belgian motorcycle brand Bullit, known for its 50cc and 125cc Hero range of retro-styled scramblers, has just unveiled its 250cc model. The Hero has been one of Bullit’s most iconic models. Now, with the launch of its 250cc model, a rider will be able to enjoy a combination of classic design and modern technology. Here are a few of its key features:

Designed to look like an authentic retro-scramblerAre you someone who seeks to be a part of the ‘garage-built’ scene, but are short of time? If yes, the Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler is the perfect option for you. The bike gives you the feel of a ‘custom bike’, which is straight out of the showroom. It has a retro bench leather seat and features a 15-litre teardrop-shaped fuel tank with knee pads. A round analogue dash displays data such as km/h, fuel usage, gear indicator, high beam indicator, etc. That apart, it has a long flat saddle, flat handlebars and a high-mounted exhaust at the side, which completes the scrambler look. It’s front and rear wire-spoke wheels measure 18 inches and 17 inches, respectively.

More firepower that predecessorThe Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler has the styling of its 125cc sibling, but comes with double the power output. As the name suggests, the bike is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine, which makes 25.8 bhp. It’s liquid-cooled, has a four-stroke engine, and, to top it all, not too heavy, with a kerb weight of just 148kg.

Available in three colours optionsThe Bullit Hero 250 is available in three colours — white, titanium grey and a combination of black and gold. It is priced at ₹3.77 lakh. However, for the time being, it’s available only in Europe. Be it the rigours of rush-hour daily commute or a relaxed weekend trip off the beaten track, hopping on to your Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler will be the best thing ever.