1-min read

Benefits of Upto Rs 4 Lakh on Cars This Festive Season - A list of Top Discounts

Declining auto sales in September has once again disappointed auto manufacturers who have been banking heavily on the onset of the festive season for a turnaround.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Benefits of Upto Rs 4 Lakh on Cars This Festive Season - A list of Top Discounts
Image for representation. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Declining auto sales in September has once again disappointed auto manufacturers who have been banking heavily on the onset of the festive season for a turnaround. However, the discounts and offers continue to be provided as the companies wait for Diwali. Hence, here are some of the top-offers provided by companies on their cars.

Hyundai is offering benefits up to Rs Rs 1.95 lakh on the second generation Grand i10. Similarly, German manufacturer Volkswagen is offering more than Rs 80,000 benefits (up to Rs 50,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange + 10,000 Loyalty).

In the sedan segment, Honda is offering discounts of Rs 2.5 lakh on the diesel variant and upto Rs 2 lakh worth of discount on petrol models. Hyundai, on the other hand, is offering benefits worth Rs 2 lakh including Rs 1.25 lakh cash and Rs 75,000 for exchange).

In the SUV segment, Honda is offering up to Rs 4 lakh cash discount on diesel variant of the CRV SUV. Similarly, the Hyundai Tucson is being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 2 lakh which includes Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 75,000 for exchange.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
