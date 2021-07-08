Benelli 502C Bookings Open in India at Rs 10,000, Deliveries to Start from August

Italian automaker Benelli has announced commencements of pre-bookings for its upcoming motorcycle - the Benelli 502C. The motorcycle is going to be a cruiser offering from the automaker and the booking for it has been set at Rs 10,000 and can be done through a Benelli dealership or through the company’s website as well. The deliveries of the Benelli 502C, as per the company, will start from August 2021.

The 502C is powered by a 499.6cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that makes about 47 hp and 45 Nm of torque. Other features include relaxed riding position, exposed steel trellis frame and double-barrel stainless steel exhausts.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are thrilled to announce the official pre-bookings of Benelli 502c. Our Ultimate Urban Cruiser is a testimony of fine Italian design and thrilling performance. It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers. We are committed to introducing Benelli’s world-class superbikes to the Indian market in time for the brand purists and enthusiasts. We are offering a special 3-year unlimited KMS warranty to ensure peace of mind for the customers so that they can ride more and live every moment with their 502C.”

The Benelli 502C will be offered in two colour options – Matte Cognac Red and Glossy Black. The 502C also gets a 21-litre fuel tank for a longer range and a fully digital instrument cluster.

